Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate JMK has taken to social media with her view on men who are described as tall, dark, and handsome

The reality star disclosed in a tweet that anyone who claims to have dated her is lying

JMK also added that there is so much more to look out for in a partner beyond physical attributes

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate JMK got people talking with a recent tweet on her page.

The reality star claimed not to have even dated anyone and put up a disclaimer discrediting anyone who comes forward with a contrary opinion.

BBNaija's JMK stirs reactions online Photo credit: @Ms_Jmk

Source: Instagram

According to her, she and whoever claims to have dated her were just chilling.

"25 years on earth and I’ve never had a boyfriend. If anybody tells you they dated me, na lie. We were just chilling xx."

Tall, dark, and handsome men have nothing to offer

In another tweet, the reality star waded into the discourse concerning tall, dark, and handsome men that most ladies fantasize about.

She disclosed that physical attributes should be the last thing anyone would consider in a man.

Taking it a step further, JMK also added that the tall, dark, and handsome men are mostly senseless and have nothing to offer beyond looks.

"Lmao, there’s so much more to look out for in a future partner than tall, dark and handsome. I honestly feel like physically attributes comes almost last."

"The tall, dark and handsome no too get sense anyways. They’re always the weakest links with nothing to offer but looks. So imagine such a person being your future partner. God forbid."

Reactions to JMK's tweet

@max_sticks:

"Fear Yoruba women o. So what are we?"

@Ify83242706:

"@Ms_Jmk I thought u were 21 last year??? Smh ode."

@luqman_AFC:

"Wait o. This babe dy say na 25 years old she be."

@beez_lizzy:

"25?? Shey she said 23 last year? #bbnaija"

@Samiat_A:

“No too get sense” Walahi you’re right."

Source: Legit.ng