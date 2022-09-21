Popular actress and influencer, Ashmusy got social media buzzing when she made a major announcement on Instagram

The beautiful lady shared lovely photos of herself in a swimsuit as she played with water and bragged about being a maiden

She also noted that she vowed to remain chaste till she got married and sent a loud message to her admirers

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of her post to drop hilarious reactions, most of them are surprised by her revelation

Nigerian influencer, Ashmusy, got her fans talking when she made an unbelievable statement about herself.

The young actress shared lovely photos of herself in a swimsuit as she chilled in the pool, enjoying the cool atmosphere.

Ashmusy flaunts beautiful body in swimsuit. Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, she bragged about being a maiden and maintained that she has promised herself to be one till she gets married to her ideal man.

Ashmusy was proud to have kept the promise and hoped her future husband will worth the wait as she showed him a glimpse of her beautiful body in the lovely post.

Nigerians react to Ashmusy's post

Social users have trooped to the comments section of Ashmusy's post about being a maiden and dropped hilarious reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

_Karddie_:

"It’s the shape and location for me."

Ifediora_joyce:

"Me too I kept to that promise so help me God."

Splashcollectibles2022:

"Don't judge her quickly with her physical looks, she might be."

Ciara_carloz:

"Hmmmm olosho influencer anything for clout with her sponsored vacation Hmmm GLAMOUR girls says all the doings."

Vintagewearl:

"You mean us this year oo 2022 God I want this enjoyment next year."

Source: Legit.ng