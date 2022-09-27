Veteran actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolyan was joined by friends and industry colleagues for the premiere of his latest film, Anikulapo

The world premiere of the Yoruba epic film went down at the popular IMAX cinemas and as expected guests turned up in traditional outfits

Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi among others were spotted in videos from the movie premiere

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolyan finally had the premiere for his much-anticipated Yoruba epic, Anikulapo, over the weekend and it was indeed a successful event.

The premiere saw members of cast as well as industry colleagues coming out in numbers to celebrate the veteran filmmaker's new project.

Celebs storm Kunle Afolayan's new movie premiere. Photo: @medaroomhub/@kunleafolayan

As expected, the theme of the night was traditional and most guests turned up looking like they were headed to a typical ‘owanbe’ function.

The celebrant of the night, Afolayan, showed up in aso-oke agbada. Check out the moment he arrived at the premiere venue below:

Just like the actor, his daughter who was also a part of the movie project looked gorgeous in an aso-oke-themed outfit.

Top Nollywood stars like Sola Sobowale, Oga Bello, Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Ademoye among others who featured in the project were all spotted looking good on the red carpet of the premiere.

Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi equally graced the movie premiere.

Popular monarch, Oba Elegushi, also attended the film premiere and addressed members of the audience after the viewing.

Kunle Remi opens up on featuring in Anikulapo film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Remi botched his famous onscreen persona, playboy, in the new Kunle Afolayan movie Anikulapo.

Remi was the lead actor in the movie, alongside actress Bimbo Ademoye, who played the role of his wife, Olori Arolake.

Kunle revealed during a chat with Legit.ng that the biggest challenge while playing Saro was that he had to speak Yoruba all through.

