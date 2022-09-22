Thuso Mbedu is the star of the moment following the world premiere of her trending movie, The Woman King

The star recently left her fans and followers gasping for air when she shared stunning snaps from a photoshoot

Fans flocked to the stunner's comments section to marvel at her unmatched beauty

Thuso Mbedu caused a buzz on social media when she shared mouth-watering pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Thuso Mbedu wows Mzansi with her stunning pictures. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

The US-based South African star has been topping Twitter trends and hogging headlines following the premiere of her action-packed movie, The Woman King featuring Viola Davis, Siv Ngesi and her rumoured boyfriend, John Boyega.

The Underground Railroad star turned heads when she posted stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. Fans headed to her Twitter comments section to laud Thuso Mbedu for her looks and flawless skin.

@mosesharper said:

"Your beauty is unquestionable! Do it, sis!"

@AlexSithole commented:

"You are beautiful Thuso"

@sharon_DiamondG said:

"Beautiful Queen❤️ you deserve everything and more. Your story inspires me from how you took care of your siblings ❤️❤️❤️"

@Zanie_Thoko added:

"Every single hairstyle known to man suits you. Each and every one."

@iamnombz wrote:

"I like how you don't put too much makeup on your face you look absolutely stunning."

Jimmy Odukoya speaks on playing lead role in 'Woman King'

Jimmy Odukoya is a young Nollywood actor born Olujimi Othniel Odukoya to famous Nigerian clerics Bimbo Odukoya, his mum and Taiwo Odukoya. PJ, as he is fondly called, spoke with Legit.ng's head of the Entertainment desk, Sola Sanusi, on his experience working on the same set with the Emmys and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis in The Woman King.

It all started with a DM

"First of all, I will just say it was God. It started with a DM in my Instagram then asking about an international role, to doing auditions, having no idea what I was auditioning for, sending headshots and resumes. And then finally, doing tests for stunts, for horse riding, you know, I did a live audition with the director. And finally, after many weeks of back and forth, I got the role."

Jimmy, during the chat, also revealed that his background in fitness and heavy training helped put him in the right stead to get the role in the movie.

