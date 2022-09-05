Seasoned Ghollywood actress Jackie Appiah revealed what her childhood experience was like trying to convince her father so she could go into acting

The movie star was in Nigeria, where she spoke about a new Nollywood movie she starred in and how the role she acted resonated with her personal life

The actress revealed during an interview that she's from a family of lawyers and was naturally expected to take up the family trade, but she decided to pursue her dreams

Famous Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shares, for the first time during a recent visit to Nigeria, what it was like growing up within a family of lawyers and the challenges she faced in pursuing her dream as an actress.

The ace Ghollywood star spoke with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa at the movie premiere of Symphony, a Nollywood film she starred in.

Jackie Appiah shares her childhood story of having to fight against all odds to pursue her dreams. Photo credit: @jackieappiah and Nosa Oke-Hortons

Source: Original

Jackie revealed during the chat that she had to rescind her father's wishes to go to school and become a lawyer. She shared that deciding at the time was tough, but it was the only way she could pursue her dreams.

Growing up in a family of lawyers

"Growing up, my dad did not want me to become an actress he wanted me to go to school and pay attention to my books. That is the same role I played in the movie Symphony, where I didn't want my daughter to follow her dreams by becoming a musician. I felt my daughter should become a doctor or a lawyer that's what resonated with the real Jackie Appiah about this movie. This story reminds me of growing up, when my daddy wanted me to become a lawyer, because I come from a family of lawyers."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

I followed my dreams, and now he's enjoying the success

"My father didn't understand why I would want to become an actress. He just wanted me to become a lawyer. But I followed my dreams and now he is enjoying the success and he is happy, so am I."

Going back to school after fame to get my bachelor's degree

The screen diva, who recently bagged a bachelor's degree in political science and information studies from the University of Ghana, also spoke about going back to school after she was convinced she had achieved her dreams.

"It's important to note that I still went back to school, got my degree in political science and information studies, though that was just recently, and my father is very much happy, with all of this."

Nothing is too late to achieve or do in life

The beautiful actress also took time to advise young people who have dreams that might stand out always to follow their dreams, put in the hard work and make them a reality.

"Nothing is too late in this life, you can always follow your dreams and go back to do whatever you wanted to do."

Fashion is a reflection of personality

The Ghanaian actress wore a monochrome lounge outfit for the movie premiere and looked stunningly beautiful. She also spoke about her dress and her fashion sense, where she revealed what truly defines her as a fashion icon.

"I don't like going for styles or things to be overboard. I always strive for simple, classy and sassy."

Her message to her fans in Nigeria

She said:

"I pray for a better movie industry, a better economy, everywhere both in Nigeria and in Ghana."

Jackie Appiah chills with friends in her grand mansion; they play ludo with cash

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah in a video sighted by Legit.ng, was seen having a world of fun with her friends. The actress and her entourage were having a good time in her plush new home while they enjoyed a game of ludo.

The group took the popular game up a notch and made it more competitive as they put their hard-earned cash on the line.

Jackie was all smiles throughout the games as she gave her opponents a good run for her money and won some cool cash. The actress flaunted the money she won.

Source: Legit.ng