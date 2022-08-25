Nadia Buari’s Daughter Gives Her a Kiss, Photos Get Many Talking About Their Striking Resemblance
- Loveable Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some beautiful photos of her daughter on her officially verified Instagram page
- In the photos, she shared memorable moments with her daughter where the little girl was giving her a lovely kiss on her cheek
- Many have admired the chemistry mother and daughter share as others also noticed the striking resemblance even with the side view
Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some adorable photos as she shared a memorable moment with her ever-charming daughter.
She took to her official verified Instagram page to share a series of photos with her daughter, as well as, grace the screen of her fervent followers with some selfies of her ever-gorgeous self.
The first two photos out of the seven were with her daughter where the little girl leaned in to give her stunning mother a kiss from the side.
The photos were unfiltered and her daughter's hair was held in a bun showing more of her face. So one could tell how much her daughter resembles her.
Noting down the physical features her daughter got from her, she stole Nadia's hair texture as well as colour. She is as fair and glowing as her mother.
In the photos, they both wore similar textured outfits which has flower prints all over. Nadia's outfit was a dress, while that of her daughter was a top and a pair of leggings that had the words 'LOVE' written around the waistline.
Many admire beautiful photo of Nadia Buari and daughter
mr_owusu_18:
Someday
frankyjulia2017:
Mummy's look alike ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
its.anifa:
Adorable
realnadine_x:
Just when I told myself I miss this Beyond Beautiful❤️❤️❤️
coopertreasure:
Look alike
_symply_treca:
Show her face na
wirelessmusicstarofficiall:
Beautiful just like her mom
sweet_sedy:
Looking so pretty
nanaokyereodiasempa:
Joy mummy
princewillanne:
Gorgeous ❤️
