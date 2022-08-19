Khaby Lame has beaten all odds, from losing a job during the pandemic to becoming the world's most-followed TikToker

The content creator was born in Senegal but has lived in Italy ever since he turned one year and noted he had always felt he was Italian

Lame was notified of his citizenship status by his government weeks after he overtook TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio

TikTok king Khaby Lame has defied all odds and has finally been granted an Italian citizenship

Khaby Lame is now an Italian citizen. Photo: Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame born in Senegal

Lame turned to TikTok when he lost his job as a factory worker when Italy went on lockdown.

The online comedian was born in Senegal but lived his whole life in Italy was happy he was now a citizen of the country.

The content creator, who lets his facial expression speak for him, was notified by the Italian government of his citizenship status weeks before he beat Charli D'Amelio.

Lame proud of being Italian

He revealed that he was very proud but had felt Italian before he was handed his citizenship because he grew up in the country.

According to The Guardian, the TikToker gave his oath in Chivasso, a city near Turin where his family settled when they arrived in Italy.

He has, however, retained his Senegalese passport, and the content creator has ignited the debate whether children born in Italy to foreign parents should be granted citizenship regardless.

In Italy, children born in the country with foreign parents could only apply for citizenship when they turned 18.

In a previous interview with La Repubblica, Lame said:

“It’s not right that someone who lives and grows up with the Italian culture for so many years and is clean, still does not have the right to citizenship. And I don’t only speak for myself.”

