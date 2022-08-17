Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has recounted he was star-struck the first time he acted alongside Ghanaian movie star Majid Michel some years back

The Jenifa Diary star explained to Legit.ng how he got auditioned for the movie and how he also missed his line because he was looking at Majid

He also added that behind every success story, there is always a story to tell and that Rome wasn’t built in a day

Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye, popularly known as Papa Pepe, a character he played in the television series Jenifa’s Diary, has shared his experience acting alongside Ghanaian movie star Majid Michel.

The actor who shared a bit of this experience on Instagram to encourage up-and-coming actors explained to Legit.ng how it all went down.

Emeka excited first time he acted with Majid Michael. Credit: @emekaokoye14 @majidmichelmm

Source: Instagram

Okoye spoke about how he started acting at a very young age and attended a lot of movie auditions in Asaba, Delta State.

Papa Pepe, as he is fondly called, recounted how in 2022, he auditioned for a movie, and out of hundreds of people who auditioned for the movie, he was picked, and that was a huge career boost for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On that movie set, he met with Ghanaian actor Majid Michel for the first time, and according to him, he lost his lines several times on set because, as a young actor, he was star-struck looking at Majid face-to-face.

“You know, those days Ghanaian movies were really doing well and that moment when you are standing in front of the movie star you have always admired on television, I was excited. I was so excited that I missed my lines,” Okoye told Legit.ng

He explained how he participated in many movies like ‘Slave Girl’ during those periods before finally relocating to Lagos, where his story changed.

From Tinsel to Wives on Strike and then Jenifa’s Diary, it had been many big breaks for the Anambra State-born actor.

Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye drops sweet prewedding photo with beautiful fiancee on IG

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported how Nollywood actor, Emeka Okoye, took to his Instagram page to announce the news of his wedding to his partner.

Okoye who is popular for his role as Papa Pepe in the fame series Jenifa's Diary, posted a prewedding photo with his woman

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor whose Instagram page boasted of over 22,000 followers.

Source: Legit.ng