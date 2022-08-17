Actor Emeka Okoye recounts his experience acting on set alongside Majid Michel for the first time
- Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye has recounted he was star-struck the first time he acted alongside Ghanaian movie star Majid Michel some years back
- The Jenifa Diary star explained to Legit.ng how he got auditioned for the movie and how he also missed his line because he was looking at Majid
- He also added that behind every success story, there is always a story to tell and that Rome wasn’t built in a day
Nollywood actor Emeka Okoye, popularly known as Papa Pepe, a character he played in the television series Jenifa’s Diary, has shared his experience acting alongside Ghanaian movie star Majid Michel.
The actor who shared a bit of this experience on Instagram to encourage up-and-coming actors explained to Legit.ng how it all went down.
Okoye spoke about how he started acting at a very young age and attended a lot of movie auditions in Asaba, Delta State.
Papa Pepe, as he is fondly called, recounted how in 2022, he auditioned for a movie, and out of hundreds of people who auditioned for the movie, he was picked, and that was a huge career boost for him.
On that movie set, he met with Ghanaian actor Majid Michel for the first time, and according to him, he lost his lines several times on set because, as a young actor, he was star-struck looking at Majid face-to-face.
“You know, those days Ghanaian movies were really doing well and that moment when you are standing in front of the movie star you have always admired on television, I was excited. I was so excited that I missed my lines,” Okoye told Legit.ng
He explained how he participated in many movies like ‘Slave Girl’ during those periods before finally relocating to Lagos, where his story changed.
From Tinsel to Wives on Strike and then Jenifa’s Diary, it had been many big breaks for the Anambra State-born actor.
