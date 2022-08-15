Celebrated American actor Steven Seagal is a wealthy filmmaker who went out of his way to build a bulletproof mansion in Arizona, USA

The famous actor bought the house for $3.5 million (₦1,467,270,000) in 2010 but put it back on the market, which sold for $3.55 million (₦1,489,250,000)

The 12-acre private property is located in a desert and is completely gated with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms

Famous martial artist and American actor Steven Seagal brought to life what he acts in movies. He bought a five-bedroom bulletproof house in Arizona, which is surrounded by deserts and greenery. The house was custom-built and purposely made to the taste of the actor.

The property has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a sky-lit atrium, a movie theatre, and a living area with a built-in TV and fireplace. The residence also has a guest house, jacuzzi, and pool.

With the help of a modern combination of stone, glass, and copper, the home merges with the desolate desert surroundings.

There is an infinity-edge pool outside with views of the surrounding valley and covered stone terraces for shade. There is also a hot tub outside for the cool desert evenings.

The dining patio is finished with an outdoor kitchen and built-in barbecue. There is plenty of parking available thanks to three elegant garages and a large motor court.

Steven Seagal put the house back on the market almost a decade after buying it. The actor was able to obtain $3.55 million (₦1,489,250,000) for the house.

