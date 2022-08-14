Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to talk about his love for Nigeria despite the situation of things

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram Story to share a post in which he stated that the leaders need to do better

This comes shortly after the singer was recently rejected by fans after he was made to replace fellow musician, Tems for a show in Canada

If one person remains optimistic about Nigeria becoming better, then it is certainly Davido.

The popular singer recently took to his Instagram Story to share a post about why he loves the country despite current happenings.

Explaining why he always flies back to Nigeria after every gig, the singer recounted how he always yearned to come back home when he was a kid holidaying in America.

In his words:

"I really love being in Nigeria. Idk w.. Even if I have 4 hours to be in Nigeria, I go run am! No place like Nigeria. Our leaders need to do better, the country is blessed."

Below is a screenshot of his post:

The singer spoke about his love for Nigeria. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans reject Davido as replacement after Tems couldn’t make Canada show, demand for refund

Davido, was recently rejected by fans after he was made to replace fellow musician, Tems.

According to reports, Tems had been billed to perform at the Manifesto Festival in Canada but was unable to make it due to visa issues.

Another top artiste, Jazmine Sullivan, was also unable to make the event. To make amends, the organizers replaced with Davido, who was made to headline the show alongside DVSN.

Source: Legit.ng