R&B star Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith has called out the singer for being a serial cheat, stating that she has officially broken up with him

The couple has been married since 2016 when they walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony

In April, the couple renewed their marital vows in a lavish ceremony held at resorts World in Las Vegas

American singer and songwriter Ne-Yo's wife has called it quits in their marriage, accusing the R&B star of being a serial cheat.

Ne-Yo's wife crystal Smith has accused the singer of being a serial cheat weeks after renewing marriage vows. Photo: Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo.

Source: UGC

Heartbroken and disgusted

Crystal Smith took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy heartbreaking revelation, pointing an accusing finger at Ne-Yo for infidelity.

She narrated she had ended their relationship, choosing to focus on her happiness, health, and her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Crystal wrote in part:

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women (sic) who sell their bodies to him unprotected. Every last one of them. To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement..."

See the post below:

Social media users react

@landonromano wrote:

"Stand in your truth boo now it’s just time for the next chapter in your story. Sending you all the good vibes."

@iamaishafrancis wrote:

"Sending you love and strength."

@candy_lips19 wrote:

"This is so sad… I’m so sorry. May god help you along this way of healing."

Ne-Yo, Crystal Smith renew marriage vows

On Tuesday, April 26, the R&B star and his wife renewed their marriage vows in a lavish red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple hosted family and friends in a luxurious rooftop event, as they said I do, again.

Ne-Yo and Crystal looked jolly as they enjoyed a dance together at an indoor reception area that was lit in red, as a spotlight focussed on the two.

A week prior, Crystal had posted a well-edited video hyping the renewal of their nuptial vows as they posed for photos.

Always and forever

Crystal further posted a lovely video of the couple in a romantic getaway location, in what appeared like a hotel room filled with lit candles and rose flowers.

A butler was also at hand to attend to the happy couple as they enjoyed their romantic moments.

An ever-smiling Crystal dressed in a white robe shows off her expensive diamond ring as she walked around the room.

Source: TUKO.co.ke