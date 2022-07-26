Ghanaian singer and songwriter Amaarae has been featured in the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever

She was featured on the second song of the EP, titled ‘A body, A Coffin’ and she co-wrote it with Maesu

Many are overwhelmed with excitement as they congratulate Amaarae on another major milestone in her music career

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, who is known in showbiz as Amaarae, has been featured on the newly released soundtrack extended play record (EP) for the Black Panther sequel.

Amaarae. Photo Source: @amaarae

Source: Instagram

Hollywood Records and Marvel Music released the soundtrack to the EP to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue on Monday, July 25, 2022. The EP contains three songs.

Amaarae was featured on the second song of the EP, titled ‘A body, A Coffin’, an Afrobeat-infused song.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker co-wrote the song with Maesu. The song was mixed by Mix Giant Music and Jesse Ray Ernster. It was produced by Kzdidit and Kyusteed and co-produced by Cracker Mallo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson and SChubbz, curated by and exec-produced the song.

The song follows Nigeria's Tems’ ‘No Woman No Cry’ which was featured in the first teaser ahead of the movie’s release in November.

Listen to Amaarae's ‘A body, A Coffin’.

Ghanaians Get Excited After Amaarae Got Featured On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

@MarkDarlington_ said:

Big deal!!! Congratulations @amaarae

@nasara_99 commented:

Amaarae to the top

@EbukaSID said:

this track too crazy

@lawagyei said:

proud!

@mrDOVIA commented:

You did magic on that

@ajsarpong said:

@amaarae to the whole Ewiaseeeeeee!! ❤️

@Attakaay commented:

Greatness. Loving it.

Tems sings cover of Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry for Black Panther movie

It is a season of achievements and many successes for Nigerian singer Tems as she was featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’ where she did a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” hit song.

This was made public after the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released and would be the first without lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Tems' feature on the song is coming days after she was acknowledged as one of the song composers on Beyonce’s forthcoming album.

Source: YEN.com.gh