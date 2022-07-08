Lola Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband’s twin brother’s children on their birthday

The pretty lady penned a lovely birthday message to the twins as they clock 5, promising to see them soon

Many social media users have taken to Lola's comment section to celebrate with her and the kids

Lola Omotayo Okoye, who is the wife of popular singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, left many gushing as she penned a sweet message to celebrate Nathan and Nadia, who clocked 5 on Friday, July 8.

Nathan and Nadia are the children of Anita and Paul Okoye, Lola’s husband, Peter Okoye’s twin brother.

Fans gush as Lola Okoye celebrates Paul & Anita's cute twins.

Source: Instagram

Despite the ongoing divorce issues between Paul and Anita, Lola celebrated their kids, adding a promise to see them soon.

In her words:

“Today is a very special day as my babies Nathan & Nadia turn 5! God is great. Happy Birthday my darlings, May God Almighty continue to bless and protect you both. I praise God for your lives. We love you so much. You are both beautiful inside and out with your very unique personalities. Aunty adores you. I will see you two real soon. Happy 5th Birthday! Big hugs and kisses.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

banias_servicetouch:

"Happy birthday darlings ❤️❤️❤️God’s love guide and guard your every path in life."

cgoldenltd:

"Happy birthday to super twins may God bless you both ❤️."

oxyfurow:

"Happy 5th birthday Nathan & Nadia God bless you both @anita_okoye ."

aziznadia3:

"Happy 5th birthday sake name nathan and Nadia❤️."

