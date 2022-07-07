Kiss Me More hitmaker Doja Cat failed to impress her fans and followers with recent pictures of her manicure

The Grammy Award-winning rapper headed to her Instagram page to show off her new nails and peeps had a field day with her

Many said ner nail art looked unprofessionally done and others said it looked like melted gummy bears

Doja Cat left her fans and followers laughing out loud when she shared a snap of her questionable manicure. The award-winning rapper posted the picture showing off her colourful nails.

Doja Cat had her fans laughing out loud after sharing pictures of her manicure. Image: @dojacat

Source: UGC

For someone like Doja Cat, many would think the star uses the services of top-notch nail technicians. Peeps were left short of words when she posted a short clip of what looks like a DIY gone wrong.

The Get Into It hitmaker left her Instagram fans with more questions than answers as they tried to figure out her "botched" nails. She later revealed that she had done her nails herself. She wrote:

"Did my nails. Took me 6 hours. They’re very cool, and I like them."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans flooded to Doja Cat's comments section to dish out their thoughts on the rapper's nail art. Many advised her to stick to music and leave manicures to professionals.

@theglowversity said:

"Them nails look like melted Gummi Bears."

@laydeejayyy added:

"Looks like when the gel doesn’t cure properly."

@lanahhbby wrote:

"So we not gon speak on the nails?"

@teemorello commented:

"I was gone say something but y'all already eating them nails up, lmao."

@blcvk_heart_ noted:

"Mum probably told her she’ll never be a nail tech."

Netizens come after Doja Cat's father for using her name to chase clout

Still in a related story about the music star, Legit.ng reported that Doja Cat won her first Grammy Award.

The star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

Doja Cat's father took the opportunity to celebrate her win with a post on his Instagram, but peeps accused him of clout chasing.

Source: Briefly.co.za