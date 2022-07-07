Doja Cat Dragged for 'Ugly' Manicure, Netizens Shares Hilarious Reactions: “They Look Like Melted Gummy Bears”
- Kiss Me More hitmaker Doja Cat failed to impress her fans and followers with recent pictures of her manicure
- The Grammy Award-winning rapper headed to her Instagram page to show off her new nails and peeps had a field day with her
- Many said ner nail art looked unprofessionally done and others said it looked like melted gummy bears
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Doja Cat left her fans and followers laughing out loud when she shared a snap of her questionable manicure. The award-winning rapper posted the picture showing off her colourful nails.
For someone like Doja Cat, many would think the star uses the services of top-notch nail technicians. Peeps were left short of words when she posted a short clip of what looks like a DIY gone wrong.
The Get Into It hitmaker left her Instagram fans with more questions than answers as they tried to figure out her "botched" nails. She later revealed that she had done her nails herself. She wrote:
"You're oppressing us": Fans react as 50-year-old Kate Henshaw lifts 80kg weight in video, flaunts muscles
"Did my nails. Took me 6 hours. They’re very cool, and I like them."
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Fans flooded to Doja Cat's comments section to dish out their thoughts on the rapper's nail art. Many advised her to stick to music and leave manicures to professionals.
@theglowversity said:
"Them nails look like melted Gummi Bears."
@laydeejayyy added:
"Looks like when the gel doesn’t cure properly."
@lanahhbby wrote:
"So we not gon speak on the nails?"
@teemorello commented:
"I was gone say something but y'all already eating them nails up, lmao."
@blcvk_heart_ noted:
"Mum probably told her she’ll never be a nail tech."
Netizens come after Doja Cat's father for using her name to chase clout
Still in a related story about the music star, Legit.ng reported that Doja Cat won her first Grammy Award.
“I’m happy he went home” - Tiwa Savage fears for her new toaster as beautiful ladies floods her Sweden show
The star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song Kiss Me More featuring SZA.
Doja Cat's father took the opportunity to celebrate her win with a post on his Instagram, but peeps accused him of clout chasing.
Source: Briefly.co.za