The groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his beautiful would-be-wife walking down the aisle

In the clip, his supportive groomsmen who understood their assignments were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding

Members of the cyber community who watched the video said the moments that unfolded at the wedding were beautiful

The emotional moment a groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his bride walking down the aisle has emerged in a touching video online.

The person who captured the scenes caught the raw reactions when the would-be-husband became emotional at the sight of his wife-to-be.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, the groom tried to hold back his tears but couldn't as he broke down.

Photos of groom in tears at his wedding. Credit: everythingwedding_global

Source: UGC

His moments of joy quickly turned into tears as the bride approached in the company of a man to seal their love.

The would-be husband's supportive groomsmen were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding.

Many netizens who watched the video said those were beautiful moments.

Comedian Funnybone dances after opening bride's veil

Nigerian comedian Funnybone and his fiancee Angel became man and wife onJune 26 in a white ceremony in the presence of friends and family members.

Clips from the beautiful star-studded ceremony which held in Lagos made the rounds on social media and the comedian could not help but let his funny side out.

In one of the clips, after exchanging rings, the comedian finally had to open his wife's face to kiss her and he was dramatic about it.

On opening it, Funnybone danced happily as he affirmed that he loved what he saw and the guests cheered him on. Another clip from the event was a powerful prayer session for the couple.

