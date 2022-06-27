Nightlife entrepreneur Pretty Mike was among guests who showed up at the wedding reception party of Funnybone and his wife

In his usual fashion, the socialite made a dramatic entrance that has now stirred controversial reactions on social media

Pretty Mike recreated a scene from the bible where Jesus Christ was beaten as he carried his cross down to Golgotha

Controversial socialite Pretty Mike recently caused a buzz on social media following his over-the-top entrance at the white wedding reception party of comedian Funnybone and his wife Angel.

Pretty Mike, known to make rather dramatic entrances at events took things to an entirely different level and seemingly mocked Christians.

Prettymike makes dramatic entrance at event.

Source: Instagram

The socialite stormed the party venue with ladies who rocked red pants and bras, while also donning a suit in the same colour.

The ladies in underwear were seen with whips and they repeatedly lashed at another lady who carried what appeared like a cross.

From indications, the socialite and his ladies recreated a scene from the Bible where Jesus Christ was beaten as he was led to Golgotha.

Pretty Mike stood and coordinated the ladies as they whipped the cross-carrying individual, with guests at the wedding party watching as the moment played out.

Social media users react

_luchix said:

"This is a wedding reception, I feel like this is a big disrespect …it's not everything that you catch unnecessary cruise with."

maureenonyinye said:

"This is very disrespectful.common on wedding reception naaaaa he should have been bounced from the gate"

abike oloriire said:

"How are we even sure the stuffs these guys does are for ritual purposes? Cos I don't understand what all these show of shame and madness is actually for at someone else's wedding? "

vinah _licious said:

"Ppl that allow him do these things at their weddings... even if he is my husbands BFF as a bride he will come as Chi whatever not as pretty Mike."

obiasams said:

" Who is sharing moral lessons here? This isn't a show. The semi-ndity wasn't called for here."

Pretty Mike and ladies in red robes spark reactions at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular socialite Pretty Mike made an odd entry at a birthday party in Lagos, which sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the video the socialite shared online, he was seen with more than eight followers who were all dressed in red robes as they made an entry into the party.

Reacting to the video, while many Nigerians hailed Mike for knowing how to gain attention, others said he was giving the ritualist vibe.

