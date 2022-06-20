Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger , got social media buzzing when he made an appeal to some ladies who are out to get him

, The singer during an Instagram live session declared that ladies based in Sydney are looking for him

While some social media users wondered what girls see in him, others were of the opinion that Ruger loved the attention

Ace Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, is the ladies' favourite and he is not hiding it.

The Dior crooner during an Instagram live session exposed how some ladies based in Sydney are clamouring to see him as he suggested that they might be out to kidnap him.

Ruger who prayed to God said:

"Sydney girls dey find me, make dem no go kidnap me oo God."

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ruger's video calling out Sydney girls who he claims are desperate to see him.

Mystic__curves:

"Bro, no lie you sef dey enjoy am, you love it when the girls scream for you, no dey do like a saint."

Streetbarh:

"Ruger and girls na like 5&6 if they are not showing him their sexy body, they are molesting him on stage. Nawa o."

Epiczoneng:

"I still don’t understand why girls loose their self control whenever they see this guy, it looks staged sometimes."

Tehmiwelth:

"You like am no lie."

Litvybez13:

"When Dem go drag your thing don't come and be doing like person wey wan cry oo."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, and held on to it with a strong show of disapproval written on his face as he managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.

