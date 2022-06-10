In a bid to silence his haters, Bobrisky shared the legal documents of his N450m mansion and it has earned him heavy backlash

The crossdresser has been called out for parading a rented apartment that was leased out to him as his personal property

Despite the backlash and dragging, Bobrisky has flaunted his invitation on Instagram as he gets set to host his pre-housewarming party

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is hell-bent on throwing his pre-housewarming party despite the fact that he has been called out on social media.

In a now-deleted post, Bob tried to 'pepper' his haters by sharing the legal document of his home but was met with backlash as people claimed that he rented the acclaimed N450 million mansion.

Bobrisky sends out invitation for housewarming party Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@tosinsilverdam

Not one to cower from public humiliation or backlash, Bob proceeded to share his invitation cards on his Instagram page.

See posts below:

Mixed reactions greet Bobrisky's preparation

djbign:

"So many people praying so hard for another’s downfall. But they openly show their illiteracy while at it. Deed of Lease can be from an estate like pinnock…It’s a Leasehold."

kayjs_grocery:

"Only bob can shoot shimself in d foot like this gloriously "

kowa_asa:

"It’s funny to me that people actually believe anything from this dude. Where Bob wan see N450m buy property biko?"

its.amakaa:

"Why all these lies? Is it necessary? He doesn't need to put out anything if he doesn't have it, living under the validation of others will honestly make you go the extra mile just to do nonsense."

benita_oamen:

"Strictly by invitation and he posted it??? Clown "

barbie_tee2:

"E don cast las las nah everybody go chop breakfast shayo o"

Bobrisky congratulates himself in video

Despite the fact that someone called him out over his pre-housewarming party, popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky refused to back down.

The crossdresser in a new video sparked reactions online after he noted that his latest feat is a big deal to him.

Bob gave all glory to God as he revealed that he gets amazed every time he remembers that he owns a property worth over N450m.

