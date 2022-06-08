Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey started a Jesus challenge that went viral among Christian s on social media

s The challenge, however, stirred mixed reactions from some online users who felt it was unnecessary amid the challenges facing the country

Nathaniel, in what looks like a response, took to his Twitter handle to drop a bible quote about demons crying out at the name of Jesus

Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey started a Jesus challenge that went viral on social media on Tuesday, June 7, among Christians in the country.

The challenge went viral on various social media platforms, which stirred mixed reactions from some netizens who felt it was unnecessary.

Nathaniel Bassey shares a bible quotation about the name of Jesus. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the mixed reactions that trailed the challenge, Nathaniel took to his Twitter handle to drop a bible quote that speaks about demons crying out at the name of Jesus.

He wrote:

“Demons cry out at the name of Jesus! And suddenly they cried out, saying, “What have we to do with You, Jesus, You Son of God? Have You come here to torment us before the time?” Matthew 8:29 Jesus reigns”What a powerful name! Hell is quaking. Demons are screaming . What a powerful name. Hallelujah !”

See the post below:

Daddy Freeze reacts to Jesus challenge

Daddy Freeze criticized the Jesus challenge started by Nathaniel Bassey while claiming that he only wants to trend and make money from it.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

spiritman:

"Christians in Nigeria needs to be aware that Christianity is not all about going to churches, hearing those comfortable and nice words from the pulpits. Christianity is about the life of Christ and all that Jesus represents. Righteousness!"

moscow321:

"Defend and protect yourselves folks.... Jesus Christ ain't gonna come down from heaven to do that. ."

ejiorforsamuel:

"I think everything you're posting now is really necessary and Spiritual, ride on Sir....am not even surprised Majority in Nigeria are against this. Anyone who's not interested can just pass and allow us to Trend our Dear Jesus."

Nathaniel Bassey and wife celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Nigeria’s leading gospel singer and songwriter, Nathaniel Bassey, was in a celebratory mood as he and his wife mark their 9th anniversary on Wednesday, April 13.

To mark the occasion, Nathaniel took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his wife as he expressed gratitude to God.

The gospel singer, in a statement, declared he would pick his wife again and again.

