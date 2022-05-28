Nigerian singer Portable is almost constantly in the news weekly following his escapades and cruise on social media

This time around, a grateful Portable shared a video of the remains of his car after an accident on his Instagram story channel

While fans of the singer thanked God on his behalf, other people questioned why the singer seems to be involved in something every time

Fast rising act Portable is in the news yet again, and this time the si ger is more than grateful to be alive after surviving a car crash.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video where he showed the impact of the crash on his car.

Portable shares video after car crash

Source: Instagram

From his statement, Portable was heard praying that he does not encounter what will consume him on his way to his means of livelihoood.

As expected, a small crowd of 'hailers' gathered around Portable on recognising him.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

yingi_d_artiste:

"Even God fit don dey tire "

adejumola_olamide:

"Best in crashing car supose dey headies"

joelilyofficial:

"He needs to be extra careful."

tracey_hair.ng:

"He’s so full of drama , he needs to relax , there is so much to life after blowing."

vabec_thehistorian:

"Nothing will happen to our Zazu. Even heavens are with him back and front. Child of Grace, you're above human destruction"

goldenempire_scents:

"Thank God for life but he needs to be calming down"

Car crash aftermath: Portable runs home to seek blessings from his ‘mothers'

Indigenous music star Portable was forced to return back to base following controversies that have trailed him since he emerged as an artiste.

Just hours after the singer crashed his Range Rover ride, Portable paid a visit to his ‘spiritual mothers’ in a bid to seek out their blessings.

The Zazu crooner shared videos from his visit on his Instagram page showing about four women who all identified as his mother.

One of the videos shared captured Portable on his knees as he received heartfelt prayers from one of the women.

Source: Legit.ng