Manager of Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, Sunday Are has received the plaques of his artiste's achievements in the United Kingdom

The veteran talent manager shared a video of himself unwrapping the beautiful plaques for Wizkid's hit single, Essence in his office

Sunday thanked Tems, media houses and all Wizkid FC for their love for good music, Nigerians have reacted to his video

Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are showcased how proud he is as he received the plaques for his artist's success in the United Kingdom.

The talent manager shared a video of himself in his office as he received the lovely package and unwrapped it while thanking the major players in the success of his artist's hit single, Essence.

Sunday Are shows off Wizkid's UK plaques. Credit: @sunday.are @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Wizkid' single with Tems, Essence sold gold and silver in the UK and Sunday received the plaque on the artiste.

He captioned the plaques unwrapping video as:

"Thank you @wizkidayo and @temsbaby for making this great evergreen record, can't stop thanking all the media houses all over the world for supporting good music and also a big thank you to wizkid FC."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Sunday Are's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Sunday Are's video as he received Wizkid's UK gold and silver plaque for Essence.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Deveed1:

"Baba ooo.. God bless you always."

Cassidyng1:

"Wizkid fc Dey for you, daddy."

Ossyofph:

"Manager wey sabi."

Cooldjkells:

"congrats to the team this is huge keep winning Wiz ..more wins."

Essence reach platinum in the US

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid's Essence featuring Tems is unarguably the biggest song of the year as it kept breaking records on international scenes.

The single off the Made in Lagos album sold one million copies in the United States earning both Wizkid and Tems platinum plaques.

In his appreciation speech, Wizkid was full of praise for Tems and he expressed how special the win was to him. Wizkid supporters across the nation congratulated him on the big achievement.

