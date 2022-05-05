Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega has called out her colleague Sammie over his statement in a video which has made the rounds on social media

In the video, Sammie told Emmanuel that Tega stole his chicken while they were in the house but the information has turned out to be false

A dissatisfied Tega has refused to let the matter go as she instructed Sammie to make another video and clear up her name

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, has refused to let the accusation of theft from her colleague Sammie be piled on the issues she has been dealing with.

Apparently, an old video of Sammie after they left the show where he accused Tega of stealing his chicken has now made the rounds on social media.

Sammie tries to calm Tega afer video of him accusing her of stealing his chicken resurfaced. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic/@sammielord

The mum of one reached out to Sammie on Twitter and asked why he would tell Emmanuel that she stole his chicken.

It's defamation of character

Despite the fact that the video is an old one, Tega did not find it funny and Sammie's explanation about the video fell on deaf ears.

The young man tried to make his colleague see that mischevious bloggers dug up the video but Tega made it known that her name is being stained seeing as the video is back online.

She also told Sammie that they will go back to being friends after he clears up her name and sorts the mess he threw her in.

"I’ll like to know why you told Emmanuel I took your chicken, since you dropped it online then let’s square it out here… "

Sammie replied:

"Tega, lol no this tweet is not about you. That video was like when we got of the house, b4 we had this convo, Nah it’s not big deal g, I stole ur bed sheet & returned it, figured it was payback. We good T. Fucc this blogs. They don’t know us like that. Tryna steer up drama.

See tweets of the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Sammie and Tega's drama

@MercyliteA:

"Sammy dey fear."

@pamilerin2096:

"They are just trying to cause trouble .mama jam jam it is an old video ooo and they were just playing around it wasn't serious."

@twin_ruth1:

"Nah I love this guy❤️"

@Bambina1908:

"So the tiff is still on the loosehmmm we need serious investigation sammie."

@_lyndadarlyn:

"Bros,it's months ago,buhhhhh.....reunion is judgement day."

Tega debuts new look with blue hair

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Tega Dominic decided to tension Nigerians on social media with her hot new look.

The reality star recently joined the coloured hair gang as she now rocks a bold blue signature. Tega shared the photos on her Instagram story channel.

Her new photos made people realise that Tega might have been a favourite on the show as well as one of the most beautiful contestants if not for the stunt she pulled.

