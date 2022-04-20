Boxer Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyana Mayweather has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of rapper YoungBoy NBA's baby mama Lapattra Jacobs

According to reports, 21-year-old Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a court on Wednesday

Iyanna is set to appear back in court on June 16, 2022, and is facing up to six years of probation for assaulting Jacobs

Iyana 'Yaya' Mayweather pleaded guilty to stabbing and physically injuring Lapattra Jacobs, who is the mother of rapper YoungBoy NBA's child.

Iyanna Mayweather has admitted that she stabbed rapper YoungBoy NBA's baby mama in 2020. Image: @moneyyaya

Source: UGC

According to People, the 21-year-old admitted to assaulting Jacobs with a knife in the Harris County Court in Houston, Texas.

Per the publication, Yaya admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."

According to E! News, Mayweather who was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime is now facing up to six years of probation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She is set to appear in court for a hearing on June 16, 2022.

The South African also reported that Mayweather's lawyer Kent A. Schaffer said the plea deal was entered under the condition that Iyanna should stay away from trouble for the duration of her probation period. He said:

“We resolved the case by entering into an agreement with the state whereby Iyanna will not go to prison or have a felony conviction if she stays out of trouble for the next six years. At the two-year mark, she can apply for early termination of that agreement, assuming that she has met all conditions of the court.”

Floyd Mayweather accused of rejecting stunning offer from a fan

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather who is a boxing legend was reportedly accused of turning a young fan down for pictures over the weekend at an NBA game in America because he had painted nails.

This latest development will come as a surprise for many boxing lovers most especially fans of the American boxer who have been following him for years.

According to the report on Nypost and Independent, it was after the NBA battle between LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies that the young fan approached Mayweather for photos.

Source: Legit.ng