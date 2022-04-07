Sarkodie's second child and only son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, is enjoying real luxury as a child

A photo of his white-washed room has popped up on social media and it speaks volumes of the life he is living as a rich man's son

His wardrobe is large and has been designed in a way that his sneakers would be displayed fully on the side

A photo of Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, looking all dapper in his room, has surfaced online.

In the photo sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram blog of Zionfelix, Michael Jnr leans against his wardrobe in his white T-shirt over a pair of short jeans.

A collage of Sarkodie and son. Photo credit: @sarkodie @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

Source: Instagram

And rocking a pair of white and blue Nike sneakers, Michael Junior makes a face as if he was forced to take the picture.

His room is painted all white, and a collection of his designer sneakers is displayed by the side of the wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Sarkodie’s son’s photo

Michael Jnr’s photo has triggered massive reactions from fans with many people commenting that he looks so much like the father.

Others also admired the little boy’s room and his collection of sneakers.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng:

ikelynxmedia: “Junior Kabutey.”

dearveraa: “He’s cuter than I thought.”

nhanhayawlil: “Junior Highest.”

finefitsgh: “It’s the sneaker collection for meeee.”

1real_mitch: “Like father like son.”

symplyadwoa: “Who vex this young man Looking good.”

aewura.collection: “Handsome.”

banks_rays_of_shades_: “Fine Boy.”

charllycolegh: “They look so much like daddy.”

mis_ows: “Facial expression.”

akuea.blackkie: “His kids look like each other

Mercy Johnson's daughter rocks her high heel shoes in funny video

In a different celebrity kid story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood star Mercy Johnson and her lastborn daughter, Divine, sparked hilarious reactions online with yet another cute family video.

The clip uploaded to Mercy’s official Instagram page captured the little one rocking her mother’s high heel shoes and walking in them.

Many were left impressed with the video as they wondered how Divine was able to walk in the shoes without falling on her face.

Source: Legit.ng