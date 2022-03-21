Kanye West won't perform at the Grammy Awards despite his five nominations following his recent online misconduct

The decision to bare him from performing at the event was triggered by a temporary ban on Instagram for allegedly attacking comedian Trevor Noah

Kanye has been a victim of online rants against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and very late Trevor Noah who will be hosting the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

American rapper Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards.

Kanye West barred from performing at Grammy Awards. Photo: Kanye West and Trevor Noah.

Source: Twitter

According to The Blast, the decision to prevent the 44-year-old rapper from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behaviour."

The outlet reported that West's latest online antics involving Trevor Noah, who is hosting this year's show on April 3, were a factor in the decision-making process.

Kanye suspended from Instagram

On Wednesday, March 16, Kanye was reportedly locked out of Instagram for 24 hours for hate speech, harassment, and bullying after he allegedly attacked Trevor Noah online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The alleged comment was made after the Daily Show host weighed in on West's split from Kim Kardashian, who was recently declared legally single.

A meta spokesperson said that the rapper’s recent posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

The spokesperson also noted that if the 44-year-old continues to violate the policies, the company will take additional steps.

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West

In another separate article, Legit.ng reported that the South African-born star warned that the ongoing Kanye West-Kim-Pete Davidson mess could turn violent if it is not stopped soon enough.

Trevor, who was speaking on his show, gave an example of his mother, who endured domestic violence and ended up being shot in the head by his stepfather.

In true Ye style, the rapper shared snaps of Noah and wrote:

"All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya [sic],” IOL reports.

According to The South African, Noah then hopped into the comments section of Kanye's now-deleted post with a lengthy response.

He explained how Ye has been an inspiration to him but he also cautioned him against fighting his family.

Source: Legit.ng