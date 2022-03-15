Popular Nigerian socialite, Ubi Franklin, and his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, have once again engaged in a heated exchange

This time around, Sandra’s brother, Alexander, joined in and warned Ubi to stay away from his pregnant sister

Ubi reacted to the social media call out and noted that Sandra’s family wants to use him to become famous

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin and his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, have caused a buzz online for the umpteenth time.

Sandra and her brother, Alexander, called out the socialite and even shared chats and audio recordings he had with them.

Alex went online to warn Ubi to stay away from his sister and accused him of trying to gaslight her.

Sandra Iheuwa’s brother calls out Ubi Franklin, he reacts. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial, @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

Sandra’s brother accused Ubi of selling lies to blogs and gave him an ultimatum to take them down.

The angry young man also made it known that he wished to cross paths with Ubi so they could settle things physically.

Ubi Franklin reacts

After Alex’s call-out went viral on social media, Ubi made sure to react to his claims.

The talented manager advised fellow men to pray never to get involved with toxic women.

He also added that his daughter is the only reason he has not posted a lot of things about Sandra online and she is also the reason he puts up with her mother’s rubbish.

“My daughter is the reason I still pick up my phone to call this reta*rd.”

Ubi also accused Sandra of editing the audio she posted on social media and dared her to post the full thing.

In his words:

"Their Family Knows I’ll never call their retar*ded sister if I didn’t have a daughter with her.

"She edited the VN ask her to send in the 17 Minutes conversation where she apologized ever calling me out on social media. The entire family wana blow from Ubifranklin. I no blame una, you wana take a break from you and your husband’s fight to drag me in, you have failed.”

See post below:

Internet users react

Amarachi_flora:

“I don’t understand this family..aren’t you people tired ..social media family!!”

Chunkygiftnsurpriseng:

“Why won’t ubi call her… they have a child together… This brother should calm down abeg.”

Fairyglowtherapy:

“Lmao. It's Ubi so you can drag him. Can't mess with Steve like this. That one comes prepared and shameless .”

Ndydyamaka_r:

“Na for ubi body this family dey get power, Steve her current husband has for the past few weeks wiped your sister with floor like mop stick you didn’t type epistle, please all of you should get out. Ubi leave them alone when your daughter grows, she may come and look for you. This family dey like one kind family.”

Nawa.

Audio of Ubi Franklin telling Sandra that her kids aren't safe with her husband emerges

In the voice note, Ubi claimed that Sandra's estranged husband, Steve Thompson is his friend who is also a useless man.

The talent manager mentioned that people warned Sandra not to marry the man she's about to have a child for but she refused to listen.

He continued by saying that even he was scared for her and prayed that God would see her through the marriage especially because of his daughter, Ariella.

Ubi noted that Thompson is capable of sleeping with Sandra's children, a statement that made her exclaim in shock.

