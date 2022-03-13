Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla has been counting down to her 21st birthday today March 13 and she's going all out to celebrate it

The birthday girl who had been teasing fans all week long dropped gorgeous photos to mark the special occasion

Iyabo Ojo also took to her Instagram page with photos of her beautiful daughter as she gushed over her

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is such a proud mum today as her second child and only daughter, Priscilla celebrates her 21st birthday today.

The actress shared gorgeous photos of her daughter, especially taken for the occasion on her Instagram page and showered her with accolades, love and beautiful words.

Iyabo Ojo proud of daughter at 21 Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Ptiscilla herself got her followers gushing as she also shared the gorgeous photos and a video on her Instagram page.

"NATIONAL ME DAY "

"New chapter, new assignments to be understood Drop some ❤️ in the comments for the birthday girlll."

Nigerians celebrate with Priscilla

theonlychigul:

"And she shall continue to shine... happy birthday to your princess."

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday baby girl.. more years Ahead."

bolatito___:

"Happiest birthday to the sweet, calm and respectful. Longetivity is assured my darling Priscilla love you too much baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday my love! So beautiful and so kind. Love you!!❤️"

_.darkskin.jerry:

"More years ahead queen ❤️"

olayeenkadairo:

"Happy 21st birthday to a wonderful daughter. Your light will indeed never dim, it will shine forth and illuminate every path of your life. It is a thing of joy to celebrate you on this special day of yours. Enjoy and congratulations baby."

rosedan39:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy bday Beautiful Pricy Live long and Continue to prosper "

Source: Legit.ng