Popular media personality and fashionista Toke Makinwa has reacted to the narrative that women don't support women to achieve success

According to Toke, humans, in general, are selfish and men equally face similar challenges but don't speak on it

The media personality claimed that society has taught women to see each other as a threat, as she went on to encourage women to change the narrative, saying there is room for every woman to be successful

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to a popular narrative that women don't support women to be successful in life.

Toke stressed that this is not limited to women, as men equally face the same issue but don't speak out on it the way women do.

Media personality Toke Makinwa says humans, in general, are selfish. Credit: @Tokemakinwa

The media personality stated that human beings are generally selfish, and everyone is out to survive first above every other thing.

She appealed to women to change the narrative and support each other in success.

She said:

"Women support women, loud this instead, let’s change the narrative with success stories, there’s more than enough room for us all to shine without putting each other down with the other narrative. Instead of condemning, choose to enlighten instead. You’ll be shocked how ignorant some people are."

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Toke Makinwa Says it is a false statement that women don't support each other

Following Toke's statement, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

i__train_people_into_tech:

"She has a very vaild point."

naija_rich_kids:

"Speak for yourself. A lot of women don’t support women and this is something I experience. How about you tell women to do better. Break the bias applies to us women as well."

thequeen__amy:

"Yes women support women!!!why are some of you triggered? If you don’t have supportive women around you please check yourself and your so called friends,don’t come here and say rubbish Abeg."

tabitarhh:

"I love you Toke but you see this topic about women supporting women heiin……it’s a scam!!!"

dear_enayi:

"I don't know About y'all but I and my girls got each other's back!!! Tested and trusted friendship."

