Shatta Wale was spotted in a video claiming to have bought a private jet in the United States of America

Checks however made by a popular Ghanaian blog showed otherwise with evidence of the real owner of the private jet

Shatta Wale and Medikal are currently in the United States of America embarking on their Deeper Than Blood Tour

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale is in the news following claims he made that he had purchased a private jet in the USA.

In a new video sighted by Legit.ng, Shatta Wale was seen at a private airport in the United States of America where he flaunted a private jet.

According to him, many people did not know about his massive wealth, yet wanted to talk ill about him.

Photos of Shatta Wale and the private jet. Source: Shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

He claimed he had acquired a private jet and decided to show it off to his teeming fans and followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Taking Over hitmaker used the opportunity to take a swipe at his critics and said some of them did not even have money to travel abroad talkless of owning a private jet.

However, a popular Instagram page, Fillaboyzdotcom, dug deep into the matter and came out with findings contrary to Shatta Wale's claims.

The Ayoo hitmaker posted a photo of the said private jet showing the tail number of the plane and according to the blog, checks with the number showed the plane did not belong to Shatta Wale.

Checks from the page showed the plane belongs to a rental company based in Florida, USA which was not registered for more than 2 years ago.

According to available screenshots on the page, the plane belonged to one FLY2WIN LLC and the plane had been rented out to a number of people owing to the schedule available.

Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal are currently on their Deeper Than Blood (DTB) tour in the United States of America.

The duo has already been to a number of states with the tour and has wowed many with their matchless talent and stagecraft.

Shatta Wale turns deaf ears to Jackie Appiah's alleged lawsuit

Ghanaian dancehall genius, Shatta Wale, is crafty as he knows how to dominate the headlines.

The Melissa crooner is currently on a musical tour in the United States of America (USA) with his blood friend, Medikal.

In the photos seen by Legit.ng, Shatta Wale was captured squatting on the wing of a private jet as he counted lots of dollars.

Source: Legit.ng