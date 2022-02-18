2baba's wife, Annie Idibia could not contain her excitement and shock after her husband decided to give her something light for Valentine's Day

The singer did not get the actress flowers which she was angry about, and he decided to spoil her with millions of naira

To confirm her claims, Annie shared the screenshots of the credit alert and gushed over 2baba being her sugar daddy

Popular actress and 2baba's wife, Annie Idibia recently shared with the world the 'light' Valentine's Day gift she got.

The mum of two on her Instagram story channel disclosed that her husband decided to send her something else since she was angry that he did not buy her flowers.

Annie Idibia declared that 2baba is her sugar daddy Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Is this something light?

To Annie's surprise, she received five different alerts totalling N50m. The mum of two could not believe her eyes as she kept asking if N50m is something light for Valentine's Day.

She also gushed over the singer being not only her partner but also her sugar daddy.

See posts below:

Annie Idibia gushes over 2baba Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie contemplated sharing receipts online before eventually posting them.

Annie Idibia becomes N50m richer Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Keep some things private

News of Annie's gift made the rounds on social media, here are some of the comments gathered below:

this_islima:

"Some things should be kept private, no one needs to know :

ceemplybecca:

"Them don marry all the better men finish…na “Tell me about yourself” remain"

amg_baraq:

"Annie, Keep your marriage away from social media."

houseofzayna2:

"Social media and lies. I no go talk..believe social media at your own risk o."

sisi__ayor:

"How much con remain for tubaba account?"

Kunle Afod gifts wife motorcycle for Valentine's day

While many women were getting flown out and spoiled with different gifts and luxury items, Kunle Afod's wife got an unconventional Valentine's Day present.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a video where he proudly showed off the brand new motorcycle he got his wife.

Afod himself in the video noted that other people gave their spouses special treats but since he already bought his woman a car, a motorcycle seemed perfect.

