BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate Erica has got fans gushing over her beauty after spotting a video of her

Erica was seen in the company of billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and his other friends at a fun place

Many were amazed that the reality star could go to such a gathering without having makeup on her face

A video showing nightlife entrepreneur and reality star Erica has got Nigerians talking on social media.

Erica was rocking blue jeans and black top as she smiled, danced and laughed at jokes made by the businessman and his friends.

Obi's friend also proved to be entertaining as they sang songs in their dialects while eating and drinking.

Erica was spotted having fun with Obi Cubana and his friends. Photos: @ericanlewedim

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

While many found the video beautiful, they could not help but notice the beauty of their favourite BBNaija star.

vikky_peter__:

"Erica is too pretty and herself confidence is so she can go anywhere without makeup."

gracecharles3637:

"One thing i like with her is how comfortable she is in her bare skin, and that attracts people to her."

bimmypriscal1:

"Only Erica fine like 100 people."

theonlymaasif:

"Her smile is so beautiful."

c9weightlossandskincare:

"Erica is beautiful."

queen_onyii_

"Erica is so pretty."

vivianamobi:

"Erica is too fine just lukat her skin, so flawless."

catwith9lives__:

"Her dressing simple and nice, no be some wey just dey dress half nak*d."

ami_scholez:

"Erica exudes confidence on a top notch level. Girl be going to places that matters without makeup."

_merdith_:

"Jowiza the only Bachelor I can sight there biko marry Erica for me."

nknk555602021:

"My queen chilling with Men and women that matter."

beautifull_chii:

"My beautiful angel."

Source: Legit.ng