Ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate Angel Smith has taken a moment to appreciate herself and all she has achieved at a young age

The reality star said she has bought a car, a house and has also been able to save millions of naira all at the age of 21

Angel’s fans and followers were seen in the comment section cheering on the young lady and how far she has come since the BBNaija house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith has dedicated a special post to herself on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the young lady admitted that she doesn’t acknowledge her progress enough and celebrate all she has been able to achieve at the age of 21.

BBNaija's Angel celebrates her achievement. Photo: @theangelbsmith

Source: Instagram

According to Angel, she has got a house and bought a car, saved millions of naira, laughed, fallen and risen back to the top all at a young age.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I don’t acknowledge my progress enough, so today I just want to say that I have done so much for myself at 21. I’ve gotten a house, bought a car, saved millions, cried, laughed, fallen down just to get back up again."

Angel categorically stated that she wants to acknowledge how far she has come. She equally made a reference to a time when she considered taking her life.

The reality star said she now has a clearer vision of where she wants to be and she’s doing just great.

See the tweets below:

Reactions

Check out what some tweeps had to say to the reality star in the comment section of her post below:

Reactions as BBNaija's Angel splashes millions on new Range Rover

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that ex-BBNaija housemate Angel Smith accomplished another major goal for the year 2021 and she happily shared the news online.

The 21-year-old reality star splashed millions on a new Range Rover ride and she couldn’t hide her excitement in a post shared on IG.

Angel’s post stirred mixed reactions from social media users with some of them congratulating her for the new car purchase.

Source: Legit.ng