Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has shared a video on her Instagram page that got her followers laughing

The beautiful actress, her children, and her husband were spotted with a man who was carrying a hairy dog

The film star was heard describing the dog as a wild animal and her husband confirmed that it looked like one

Times without number, actress Mercy Johnson has said that she does not like dogs but her first daughter Purity loves them. According to her, it is the reason she allows the animal in her home.

Mercy recently shared a video showing a man holding a hairy puppy in his hands. The actress referred to the cute puppy as a lion, adding that it belongs to Purity.

Urging the man who held the dog to take it close to the camera, the actress' husband also confirmed that it looked like a lion.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that Purity already loves her dog as she was spotted looking at the animal with fascination.

She said:

"Merry Christmas. So we just bought a new lion. It's doing very well. The lion belongs to Purity. My husband does not like lions. My son likes lion."

Mercy's fans react

anneniyi4eva:

"Thats how some of us see dogs o. Lion."

lilianaghanti:

"Na lion abi na dog?? Abi I no come de see road again?"

chisom_pris:

"My own is that am watching it for the 6th time now. That's because I love your type of woman. Merry Christmas my super woman."

didiekanem:

"The Lion family."

I knew she was going to cry

Actress Mercy Johnson surprised her first daughter Purity with a dog. The actress stated that Purity loves dogs and she did well in her academics to be deserving of one.

Noting that her daughter was going to cry when she sees her new pet, the mother of four decided to give her followers the opportunity to see her reaction first hand.

As soon as the young girl returned from school and freshened up, the actress called her to meet her outside the house as they were going out. The moment Purity came out and spotted the dog, she broke down in tears as she couldn't believe what was in front of her.

