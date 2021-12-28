Popular Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has got people talking after he decided to give a fan who asked him for money a token

While colleagues of the entertainer give out huge sums of money worth doing stuff with, Darlington gave his fans N500

The rapper also added a condition to the gift so that the fan does not feel the need to drag him or drop any comment

Controversial Nigerian musician, Speed Darlington has joined the long list of celebrities who help out their fans.

Speed shared a screenshot of proof of payment which he made to a fan for the sum of five hundred naira.

Speed Darlington gives fan N500 Photo credit: @speeddarlingtonuku

Source: UGC

The amusing part of the post was the fact that he tagged the recipient and urged him to manage the token and remember that he does not owe him anything.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

otumininu:

"Lmao. He tried"

santanextdoor:

" you for no give na no be by force."

9thavenuecollections:

"Man like Akpi "

thelazychefgram:

"500 naira go buy Akara and pap for junction sha "

topman_tech_registered_company:

"Yeah. Appreciate whatever people give you. They dont owe you."

chy_wayers:

"My presido! He's always going around doing things differently. I love him so much. He dey give me ginger. "

rileygram__:

"It’s Speed Darlington constantly reminding entitled Nigerians that he doesn’t owe them shii for me "

official_chris11:

"If this dude was rich, he won't allow us to hear words "

Tems returns money given to her by fan

Female singer Tems joined a host of top music stars who treated fans to interesting concerts for the holiday season.

While the show had several interesting moments, social media users couldn’t ignore one singular experience of Tems and a male fan.

The young man had taken to his page with a video that captured the moment he gave the Try Me crooner a dollar bill out of the kindness of his heart.

Tems collected the money from him and upon closer inspection, she realized that it was just a single dollar note.

The singer went on to question the fan in disbelief before she handed the money back to him.

Source: Legit.ng