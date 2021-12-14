An unidentified young man took to Twitter to make a proposition to media personality Toke Makinwa

The young man stated that he is ready to help the controversial OAP to become a mother and stop being lonely

The man then told Makinwa that she would give him some money if she decided to take on his offer

A young man on Twitter made an offer to media personality Toke Makinwa and it has got people talking on social media.

The unidentified man told the media personality that he was ready to sell his eggs to her in exchange for some money.

According to him, it is not good for people to be alone in a lonely world.

Man proposes to sell his eggs to Toke Makinwa. Photo:@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Babe, lemme give you cute babies and you gimme cute money in return. And everyone will be happy ever after. 2m for a cute baby, 1m for spe*m. You know it's not good to be alone in this lonely world. Thanks."

Toke Makinwa saw the man's offer and gave a simple response about missing the Twitter app.

Swipe left to see the offer and Makinwa's response:

Nigerians react

sohigh_xy:

"The hustle is real and shameless."

veevyane__:

"I see this business going far next year."

phemmypoko:

"This is Biznesssssssssssss (in paw paw’s voice)."

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"All these people should let Toke be. She is hardworking and humble."

sury_dela_cruz

"Person serious boyfriend."

iya.bc:

"No so Toke enter am.. Twitter and madness are 5/6."

topman_tech_registered_company:

"Nice response Toke."

poshest_hope

"Wahala for who wan be donor."

the__real_tommy__:

"The Audacity."

mrpresidennnt:

"Twitter is not for the weak minded."

mavysax

"Egg donor."

cornerstone83:

"Werey no come spoil market for us o..... why are you so cheap ????"

Source: Legit.ng News