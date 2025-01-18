LASU will conduct the second batch entrance exam for the HND/BSc Conversion Programme on Saturday, 25th January 2025, at the Ojo Main Campus

The screening begins at 10:00 a.m., and applicants must bring two copies of their credentials for the mandatory process

LASU’s conversion programme offers HND holders the chance to upgrade to a BSc, promoting career advancement and academic growth

The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the second batch entrance examination and screening for applicants of the HND/BSc Conversion Programme for the 2024 academic session.

According to the Directorate of the School of Part-Time Studies, the exercise is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25th January 2025, at 10:00 a.m. prompt. The venue for the examination is the New Science Complex, Faculty of Science, LASU Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos.

LASU announces requirements for HND/BSc conversion

All applicants are required to attend the screening with two copies of each of their credentials. This is a mandatory step in the admission process for those seeking to convert their Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications to Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees through the university’s conversion programme.

The HND/BSc Conversion Programme is part of LASU's initiative to bridge the gap between polytechnic and university qualifications, providing graduates with enhanced career opportunities and academic advancement.

Applicants are advised to arrive promptly at the examination venue and ensure that all required documents are complete to avoid any delays or issues during the screening process.

For additional information and updates, candidates can visit the official LASU website at https://lasu.edu.ng.

LASU releases second batch matriculation list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) had announced the release of the second batch of matriculation numbers for newly admitted Full-Time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This update is applicable to students in both Stream 1 and Stream 2 who have successfully completed their LACACA operations (100%).

