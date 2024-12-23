The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the second phase of the 2024/2025 screening and registration exercise for newly admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates, scheduled from January 6 to January 24, 2025

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the second phase of the 2024/2025 screening and registration exercise for newly admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from Monday, January 6, to Friday, January 24, 2025. The announcement was made via the university's official X account on December 22.

In addition to the new candidates, the university has provided an opportunity for returning students who have not yet registered to complete their registration during this period.

UNILAG has emphasized that there will be no extension beyond the stipulated dates, urging all returning students to take advantage of this registration window.

“The second phase of the 2024/2025 screening/registration exercise for newly admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) will hold from Monday, January 6, to Friday, January 24, 2025.

“In view of this, returning students who have not registered would also have the opportunity to register during this period.

“All returning students who are yet to register are advised to do so during this period as there would be NO EXTENSION afterwards.”

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is known for its competitive admission process, with an acceptance rate less than 50%. This means that only a small percentage of applicants are admitted each year, reflecting the high academic standards of the institution.

Prospective students must meet stringent requirements, including high scores in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the post-UTME screening exercise.

