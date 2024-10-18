The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, a global initiative to nurture the next generation of transformative leaders, is now accepting applications

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, a global initiative aimed at developing the next generation of transformative leaders, has opened applications for students seeking scholarships at top universities worldwide.

The program enables highly talented, service-oriented young people, primarily from Africa, to pursue higher education and cultivate their leadership potential.

Scholarships available for Nigerians

In partnership with universities, non-governmental organizations, and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars community, the program strives to create conditions for inclusive and relevant education.

It also hopes to help young people transition into dignified, fulfilling work and lead transformative lives.

Applications are now open through the program’s partner institutions, which manage the recruitment and selection process.

These institutions include:

The University of Pretoria (Masters)

University of California, Berkeley (Masters)

University of Toronto (Masters)

University of Edinburgh (Masters)

Universidad EARTH (Undergraduate)

McGill University (Undergraduate and Masters)

University of Cambridge (Masters)

University of Western Cape (Masters)

Sciences Po (Masters)

Carnegie Mellon University

Aspiring scholars are encouraged to apply, with deadlines varying by institution.

Also, Mastercard foundation included a caveat in its website:

"The Mastercard Foundation is aware of Facebook posts advertising recruitment for scholarship programs under the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. These groups are not associated with the Mastercard Foundation. We urge the public to avoid engaging with these appeals and to inform us of any groups or posts claiming to be recruiting for Mastercard Foundation scholarships and requesting application fees."

