Over 1,600 postgraduate students across Nigeria are competing for the prestigious Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) scholarship

The selection process, led by experts grounded in the field, is designed to be transparent and merit-based

With 255 candidates from the South West alone, however, the number of eventual scholarship recipients remains at the discretion of PTDF management

Over 1,643 PhD and MSc applicants applied for the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, scholarship scheme across the country.

Mr Tajudeen Ibiyeye, Chief Officer and Team Leader for South West disclosed details about the entries in an interview at the University of Ibadan.

Over 1,600 PhD and MSc students nationwide compete for PTDF scholarships. Photo credit: PTDF website

Source: UGC

Mr Ibiyeye said:

“For this year, we have 1,643 applicants that applied for both Msc and PhD scholarship programmes. We have 255 applicants from the South West including185 Msc and 70 PhD applicants. The candidates were picked from universities across the country.

“The scholarship covers engineering, science, management, geo-science and ICT. The selection process is very transparent. You have to be a Nigerian, you must have done the first degree with a second class (Upper Division) and of course a very good O’ Level results. After the shortlisting, the applicants will face panelists to get the best out of them.

255 applicants from the South West

“With the renewed hope of Mr President, our aim is to get candidates that would add value to the oil and gas sector.”

The number of successful candidates is yet to be known, he said.

“Our own job is to present the best candidates to the management,” he said.

He also noted that the panellists were chosen from various fields and were not PTDF staff.

“We have Federal Character Commission staff who is monitoring the process. In addition to that we gave them opportunities to discuss with us if they are not satisfied with the process and so far, none of them have complained,” he concluded.

FG announces scholarships for Nigerian students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government, through one of its initiatives, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has announced that its portal is open for scholarship applications for all eligible candidates interested in having a career in the oil and gas industry.

The scholarship is part of the nation's In-Country Scholarship Scheme (ISS), which implies that successful applicants will be admitted to federal universities in the country.

