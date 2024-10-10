The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) seized pirated books worth over N7 million from Marist Brothers Secondary School and Divine Love Secondary School in Enugu

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has launched a significant operation in Enugu, seizing books valued at over N7 million from two schools.

The NCC noted that the books seized were all pirated copies.

The schools targeted are Marist Brothers Secondary School, Emene, and Divine Love Secondary School, Trans Ekulu, Vanguard reported.

During Wednesday’s operation, the NCC acted on a tip-off that led to the seizure of numerous pirated titles.

Ngozi Okeke, the Director of the NCC's Enugu Office, stated,

“This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to eradicate piracy activities in Enugu and its environs.”

Leading the operation, Assistant Chief Copyright Officer Ambrose Odoh confirmed that the seized books were stocked in school bookstores and poised for distribution to students, Premium Times reported.

Among the confiscated materials were Religious and National Value by A.N., Security Education Work Book Compass Edition (Revised) by Ebizie Anches Publishers, and Macmillan Brilliant English for Senior School Book Three by Macmillan Nigeria.

NCC speaks on safeguarding intellectual property

Okeke emphasized the importance of the operation, stating,

“The action is part of the NCC Enugu office’s determination to sanitize and rid the state of pirated and substandard books in schools.”

She further noted that the estimated total value of the confiscated books is over N7 million.

She said:

“This initiative is in line with our mandate to protect and promote the rights of authors and genuine investors in the book industry.

“It is our duty to ensure that authors get rewards for their creative endeavors.”

