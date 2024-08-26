Nigerian Defence Academy, which was founded in 1964, offers a variety of postgraduate professional programmes that spread across various disciplines

Fees in all the programmes are reported to be affordable to many Nigerians, which makes it both competitive and a destination of choice

Located in Kaduna State, Northwestern Nigeria, the Nigerian Defence Academy offers quality postgraduate programmes tailored for academicians and professionals alike.

The procedure for applying for the postgraduate programmes had been well documented on the website, with several claims that the fees for the programmes are affordable compared to other institutions in Nigeria.

NDA has a variety of programmes in the following areas: Arts and Social sciences, Engineering Technology, Management sciences, Military sciences, Interdisciplinary studies, and Sciences.

Legit.ng compiled a full list of all the postgraduate programmes offered at the school as found on the school’s website:

ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Department of Defence And Security Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Strategy and Security Administration (PGDSSA)

Postgraduate Diploma in Conflict Resolution and Peace Building (PGDCRPB)

Master in Conflict Resolution and Peace Building (MCRPB)

Master in Strategy and Security Administration (MASSA)

Master in Defence Security and Strategic Studies (MDSSS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Defence Security and Strategic Studies (PGDDSSS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Defence, Security and Development Studies (PGDDSDS)

Department of Geography

Postgraduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System (PGDRS/GIS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management (PGDEM)

Master in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System(MRSGIS)

Master in Environmental Management (MEM)

Department of History And War Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership Studies (PGDLS)

Master in Leadership Studies (MLS)

Master in Development Studies (MDS)

Master in Conflict Security & Development (MCSD)

Department of Languages

Master in Critical Thinking (MCT)

Master in French (MFR)

Master in Arabic (MAR)

Postgraduate Diploma in French (PGDF)

Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic (PGDA)

Postgraduate Diploma in Critical Thinking (PGDCT)

Department of Political Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration (PGDPA)

Postgraduate Diploma in Conflict Management and Peace Studies (PGDCMPS)

Master in Public Administration (MPA)

Master in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (MIASS)

Master in Conflict Management and Peace Studies (MCMPS)

Postgraduate Diploma in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (PGDIASS)

Department of Psychology

Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology (PGDP)

Postgraduate Diploma in Counselling and Psychotherapy (PGDCP)

Master in Criminology and Forensic Psychology (MCFP)

Master in Managerial Psychology (MMP)

ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY

Department of Civil Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Construction Management (PGDCM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering (PGDCE)

Master in Construction Management (MCM)

Master in Estate Management (MEsM)

Master in Project Management (PM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Estate and Facility Management (PGDEFM)

Master in Facility Management (MFM)

Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering (PGDEE)

Master in Power System Engineering (MPSE)

Master in Telecommunication Engineering (MTCE)

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (PGDME)

Master in Production Management (MPM)

Department of Mechatronic Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechatronic Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Robotics and Drone Technology

Postgraduate Diploma in Guided Weapon System (Strictly for Serving Military Personnel)

MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

Department of Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance (PGDAF)

Master in Taxation and Treasury Management (MTTM)

Master in Forensic Accounting (MFA)

Master in Accounting and Finance (MAF)

Department of Economics

Master in Health Economics (MHE)

Master in Financial Economics (MFE)

Master in Innovations and Development Studies.

Department of Logistics And Supply Chain Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGDLSCM)

Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (MLSCM)

Department of Management Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Master in Entrepreneurship and Business Management (MEBM)

Master in Business Administration (MBA)

Master in Human Resource Management (MHRM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Business Management (PGDEBM)

MILITARY SCIENCE AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Department of Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology (PGDIT)

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science (PGDCS)

Master in Information Technology (MIT)

Master in Computer Science (MCOS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science (PGDDAS)

Master in Data Science (MDAS)

Department of Cyber Security

Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security (PGDCS)

Master in Cyber Security

Master in Digital Forensics (MDF)

Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Forensics (PGDDF)

Department of Intelligence And Security Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Intelligence and Security Studies (PGDISS)

Master in Intelligence and Security Studies (MISS)

Department of Military Science

Masters in Military and Security Studies (MMSS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Military and Security Studies (PGDMSS)

SCIENCE

Department of Biology

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Biology (PGDEB)

Master in Environmental Biology (MEB)

Postgraduate Diploma in Biology (PGDB)

Department of Biotechnology

Postgraduate Diploma in Biotechnology (PGDBT)

Master in Biotechnology (MBT)

Department of Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma in Forensic Science (PGDFS)

Master in Science Lab Tech (MSLT)

Master in Forensic Science (MFS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Science Lab Tech (PGDSLT)

Department of Mathematical Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics and Data Analysis (PGDSDA)

Master in Statistics and Data Analysis (MSDA)

Master in Operations Research (MOR)

Master in Computational & Applied Mathematics (MCAM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics

Department of Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Security Safety and Safeguard (PGDNSSS)

Master in Nuclear Security Safety and Safeguard (MNSSS)

Postgraduate Diploma in Physics

Department of Centre for Renewable Energy

Postgraduate Diploma in Renewable & Sustainable Energy

