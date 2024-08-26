NDA: List of 91 Postgraduate Programmes Offered at Nigerian Defence Academy and Their Faculties
- Nigerian Defence Academy, which was founded in 1964, offers a variety of postgraduate professional programmes that spread across various disciplines
- Fees in all the programmes are reported to be affordable to many Nigerians, which makes it both competitive and a destination of choice
- Legit.ng carefully took time to compile all programmes offered at the prestigious school, from the science field to art
Located in Kaduna State, Northwestern Nigeria, the Nigerian Defence Academy offers quality postgraduate programmes tailored for academicians and professionals alike.
The procedure for applying for the postgraduate programmes had been well documented on the website, with several claims that the fees for the programmes are affordable compared to other institutions in Nigeria.
NDA has a variety of programmes in the following areas: Arts and Social sciences, Engineering Technology, Management sciences, Military sciences, Interdisciplinary studies, and Sciences.
Legit.ng compiled a full list of all the postgraduate programmes offered at the school as found on the school’s website:
ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
- Department of Defence And Security Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Strategy and Security Administration (PGDSSA)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Conflict Resolution and Peace Building (PGDCRPB)
- Master in Conflict Resolution and Peace Building (MCRPB)
- Master in Strategy and Security Administration (MASSA)
- Master in Defence Security and Strategic Studies (MDSSS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Defence Security and Strategic Studies (PGDDSSS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Defence, Security and Development Studies (PGDDSDS)
- Department of Geography
- Postgraduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System (PGDRS/GIS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management (PGDEM)
- Master in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System(MRSGIS)
- Master in Environmental Management (MEM)
- Department of History And War Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership Studies (PGDLS)
- Master in Leadership Studies (MLS)
- Master in Development Studies (MDS)
- Master in Conflict Security & Development (MCSD)
- Department of Languages
- Master in Critical Thinking (MCT)
- Master in French (MFR)
- Master in Arabic (MAR)
- Postgraduate Diploma in French (PGDF)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic (PGDA)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Critical Thinking (PGDCT)
- Department of Political Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration (PGDPA)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Conflict Management and Peace Studies (PGDCMPS)
- Master in Public Administration (MPA)
- Master in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (MIASS)
- Master in Conflict Management and Peace Studies (MCMPS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (PGDIASS)
- Department of Psychology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology (PGDP)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Counselling and Psychotherapy (PGDCP)
- Master in Criminology and Forensic Psychology (MCFP)
- Master in Managerial Psychology (MMP)
ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY
- Department of Civil Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Construction Management (PGDCM)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering (PGDCE)
- Master in Construction Management (MCM)
- Master in Estate Management (MEsM)
- Master in Project Management (PM)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Estate and Facility Management (PGDEFM)
- Master in Facility Management (MFM)
- Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering (PGDEE)
- Master in Power System Engineering (MPSE)
- Master in Telecommunication Engineering (MTCE)
- Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (PGDME)
- Master in Production Management (MPM)
- Department of Mechatronic Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechatronic Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Robotics and Drone Technology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Guided Weapon System (Strictly for Serving Military Personnel)
MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
- Department of Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance (PGDAF)
- Master in Taxation and Treasury Management (MTTM)
- Master in Forensic Accounting (MFA)
- Master in Accounting and Finance (MAF)
- Department of Economics
- Master in Health Economics (MHE)
- Master in Financial Economics (MFE)
- Master in Innovations and Development Studies.
- Department of Logistics And Supply Chain Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGDLSCM)
- Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (MLSCM)
- Department of Management Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
- Master in Entrepreneurship and Business Management (MEBM)
- Master in Business Administration (MBA)
- Master in Human Resource Management (MHRM)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Business Management (PGDEBM)
MILITARY SCIENCE AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
- Department of Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology (PGDIT)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science (PGDCS)
- Master in Information Technology (MIT)
- Master in Computer Science (MCOS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science (PGDDAS)
- Master in Data Science (MDAS)
- Department of Cyber Security
- Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security (PGDCS)
- Master in Cyber Security
- Master in Digital Forensics (MDF)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Forensics (PGDDF)
- Department of Intelligence And Security Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Intelligence and Security Studies (PGDISS)
- Master in Intelligence and Security Studies (MISS)
- Department of Military Science
- Masters in Military and Security Studies (MMSS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Military and Security Studies (PGDMSS)
SCIENCE
- Department of Biology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Biology (PGDEB)
- Master in Environmental Biology (MEB)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Biology (PGDB)
- Department of Biotechnology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Biotechnology (PGDBT)
- Master in Biotechnology (MBT)
- Department of Chemistry
- Postgraduate Diploma in Forensic Science (PGDFS)
- Master in Science Lab Tech (MSLT)
- Master in Forensic Science (MFS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Science Lab Tech (PGDSLT)
- Department of Mathematical Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics and Data Analysis (PGDSDA)
- Master in Statistics and Data Analysis (MSDA)
- Master in Operations Research (MOR)
- Master in Computational & Applied Mathematics (MCAM)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics
- Department of Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Security Safety and Safeguard (PGDNSSS)
- Master in Nuclear Security Safety and Safeguard (MNSSS)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Physics
- Department of Centre for Renewable Energy
- Postgraduate Diploma in Renewable & Sustainable Energy
NDA releases successful candidates for 76 regular
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) Interview for the 76 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) concluded successfully after being held from June 22 to August 3, 2024.
The NDA has now released the list of successful candidates offered admission into the academy for the 76 Regular Combatant Course.
