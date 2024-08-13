The Ogun state branch controller of WAEC, Ayobami Suberu, has denied claims that results in the state are being withheld due to the state government's alleged indebtedness

Suberu described the reports as "mischievous" and "unbalanced", stating that the delay in releasing the results was caused by a technical issue, which is being addressed

The WAEC official assured that the results would be released before the close of work on Tuesday, August 13

Abeokuta, Ogun state—Ayobami Suberu, the Branch Controller of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for Ogun state, has refuted claims that certain results in the state have yet to be released because of alleged indebtedness.

An online media report suggested that the results of public school students in Ogun State were withheld due to alleged indebtedness.

However, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday morning, August 13, Suberu described the reas as "mischievous" and "unbalanced."

Ogun state does not owe a dime, says WAEC

He firmly stated that the Ogun State Government does not owe WAEC any money.

Suberu explained:

"Let me say categorically that Ogun State is not owing WAEC a dime. A senior official from the Ogun State Ministry of Education had earlier called me regarding the report, and I clarified that nothing of the sort happened; the report of indebtedness is not balanced and is obviously mischievous."

Withheld results due to technical hitch, WAEC clarifies

He clarified that the results in question were delayed due to a technical issue, which is currently being addressed, The Punch reported.

He said:

"How can a reporter just go ahead and put up a story without getting the side of WAEC? That is not ethical.

"The truth of the matter is that those results were not released due to a technical hitch, and we are relentlessly working on it for it to be released on Tuesday."

The branch controller promised that the results would be released before the close of work on Tuesday, emphasizing WAEC’s commitment to resolving the matter swiftly.

As reported by New Telegraph, Suberu assured thhadWAEC had been actively working to resolve the issue, saying:

He said:

"We have activated communication with the Head of the Test Administration Division, and we are getting positive responses regarding the issue."

WAEC withholds WASSCE results of 215,267 candidates

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has commenced the release of results for its 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school candidates.

WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

