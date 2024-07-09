Late renowned novelist, Chinua Achebe's daughter, Maureen has won the 2024 Faculty Development and Diversity Award by Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Maureen was awarded by the premier teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School on Tuesday, July 2

Her brother, Chidi Achebe, described it as a big deal while urging her to Keep on pushing for bigger things

Boston, USA - Maureen Achebe, daughter of the late renowned novelist Chinua Achebe, has won a prestigious award at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

The brilliant Nigerian lady was honoured with the 2024 Faculty Development and Diversity Award by Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

This was disclosed by the awardee’s brother and chairman of the African Integrated Development Enterprise Public Benefit Corporation, Chidi Achebe, in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, July 2.

According to the post, the premier teaching hospital notified Maureen of her award in a letter dated July 2, 2024.

Chidi said the award is a big deal, stating that he is very proud of her and urging her to Keep on pushing for bigger things.

“2024 Faculty Development & Diversity Awards

To God be the Glory Always!

Ekenedili Chukwunna! Very big deal at Harvard! All Glory to God!

Maureen Okam-Achebe MD, MPH

PRESIDENT, AIDE HEALTHCARE INTERNATIONAL

"Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Director, Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital Outpatient Infusion Center. Also Clinical Director, Non-Malignant Hematology Clinic. Director, Brigham and Women's Hospital Sickle Cell Program and Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School. Triple-board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine. Alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt Medical School and the M.T. Chan Harvard School of Public Health.

"Sweetie: Very proud of you. Keep on keeping on!"

Akunyili's daughter elected alumni board member of Harvard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States elected Ijeoma Akunyili and seven others as alumni board members.

Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and another Nigerian, Orondaam Otto, made the team.

HKS urged the eight board members to work towards strengthening alumni engagement with one another and the school.

