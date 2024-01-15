The vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, appeals to students to participate in the forthcoming lecturers' evaluation exercise

Egbewole says the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery to the students across all departments

Students' Union leader Ologundudu appreciates the management effort in involving the students in the process

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has called on the students of the university to take part in the upcoming students’ evaluation of staff.

He made the appeal at a meeting with the student union leaders on Monday.

According to Prof. Egbewole, the evaluation exercise is aimed at ensuring optimal performance by the university’s staff.

He said that the feedback from the students would help to improve various aspects of the university’s operations, reported Vanguard.

“Our aim is to collect students’ opinions on how our campus works. We need to know how well our staff members are doing to make our services better. We are not trying to find faults, but to improve our system by working with students,’’ he said.

Prof. Egbewole also assured the students that the university’s management was committed to prioritising their welfare. He said that despite the scarcity of funds, the university had reduced the school fees to ease the burden on the students and their parents or guardians.

The President of the Students' Union, Mr Joseph Ologundudu, thanked the Vice-Chancellor for the opportunity to have regular interactions with the university’s management. He said that the union was motivated to work with the administration on various issues.

He said:

“The union will always work in synergy with your administration to ensure that the vision of the university is actualised. We are ready to work with management on security, transportation, and on the delivery of essential services.’’

The students’ evaluation of staff is expected to take place in the next few weeks. The exercise will cover the academic and non-academic staff of the university.

