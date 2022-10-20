Adam Abdurrrahman Al-Fulany, a Nigerian scholar of Arabic literature, has been declared the winner of the 2022 Arabic literature prize in Morocco

The award, which is being sponsored by the Eyes of Arabic Literature Forum (Uyoon El-Adab El-Arabi) In Morocco, will be presented to Al-Fulany on November 1

The Nigerian scholar is being recognised for his contribution to creative and academic writings, which cut across fiction, literary criticism, biographies, plays etc

Who is Al-Fulany?

The scholar won the best Arabic Black African literature award at the annual Hamsa International Festival for Arts and Literature in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, in 2021.

He was nominated by the Nigerian Centre for Arabic Research for the international literary award.

Al-Fulany has been regarded as one of the most influential contemporary African Arabic literary writers.

