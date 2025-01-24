Truecaller has announced an update that will give users, particularly those with iPhones, more peace of mind

In the latest update, Truecaller stated that it will now be easier to identify unknown numbers in real time

Truecaller said the update includes a redesigned interface, with caller names displayed in bold above their numbers.

Truecaller, a caller identification (ID) and spam-blocking app has introduced a real-time caller ID feature for iPhone users.

The new update helps iPhone users everywhere identify all types of calls, similar to the features available to Android users.

In a press statement announcing the update, Truecaller said the update leverages Apple’s ‘Live Caller ID Lookup’ framework, launched with iOS 18, to provide real-time caller identification securely.

The company stated that the update resolves long-standing user requests for feature parity between Android and iOS platforms while maintaining a strong focus on user privacy.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Truecaller’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) speaking on the update, highlighted the company’s dedication to addressing user needs and expanding its services among iPhone users.

His words:

"“We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone. We see tremendous potential and growth in our iPhone user base and parity with Truecaller’s Android experience has been top of their wishlist. This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity.”

Truecaller said iPhone users can now search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the recent list in the Phone app.

The statement of the company added:

" All the new features will be made available for Truecaller Premium users. Free users on iOS will continue to enjoy ad-supported number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.

"Auto blocking of spam is available globally & the new Caller ID will be rolled out starting today. It will be available to all users across the world within the coming days."

On plans for the future, the company added that it is working on adding caller images to enhance the user experience in future updates.

Apple reacts to Truecaller update

Reacting to the latest Truecaller update, Apple in its release notes highlighted its ‘Live Caller ID Lookup’ framework's ability to enable developers to retrieve caller details from their servers while maintaining user privacy.

The company stated:

"New APIs allow developers like Truecaller to fetch information from their servers and provide live caller ID for incoming calls, in a privacy-preserving way."

How to enable new features of Truecaller on iPhone

Enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2

Make sure you are on Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later.

Open iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.

Here, enable all Truecaller switches and open the Truecaller app again.

