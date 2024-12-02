The CBN has decided to redesign its website and revealed that it will have new features and contents

The apex bank said that the new website will offer faster navigation, improved user experience, and mobile responsiveness across devices

It said the development of the website, contents and features are guided by feedback from Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled its newly redesigned website, which goes live today, Monday, December 2, 2024.

The apex bank announced the new website in a statement issued by Hakama Sidi Ali the acting Director of Corporate Communications.

According to the statement, he redesigned site offers mobile responsiveness, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and web browsers for greater accessibility.

CBN added it also features new content aimed at providing deeper insights into the CBN’s mandate and activities.

The statement reads:

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website, www.cbn.gov.ng, set to go live on Monday, December 2, 2024.

"The updated platform features an expanded range of content, providing deeper insights into the Bank’s mandate.

"Moreover, the website is fully mobile-responsive, ensuring seamless navigation across different browsers and devices."

CBN highlighted that public input played a critical role in shaping the redesign, Punch reports.

"The Bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours.

"We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.

"Please follow our different social media channels linked on the website's home page for more updates."

