Elon Musk has granted the Nigerian technology distribution company authorisation to provide Starlink kits for sale across Africa

This followed a reduction in the price cost of its hardware for Nigerians to N299,500 compared to the previous rate of N378,000

Starlink has developed into a transformative player, with an astounding 2.3 million customers by the end of 2023 in more than 70 countries

Starlink has approved TD Africa, a Nigerian distribution company, to distribute its kits throughout Africa and Nigeria.

The development represents a critical step toward TD Africa's objective of democratising Internet access in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

According to a statement, this came about as a result of an agreement between the two organisations, and it represents a critical step toward TD Africa's objective of democratising Internet access in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

Legit.ng had reported that he company in October 2023 slashed the cost of its hardware for Nigerians to N299,500, a 21% reduction compared to the previous rate of N378,000.

The new price is expected to pave the way for Starlink to access the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market more.

Nigerian distribution company to work with Starlink

Chioma Chimere, the coordinating managing director of TD Africa, emphasised how the two companies' cooperation will support Starlink's mission to revolutionise internet access worldwide.

The distribution company, according to Chimere, represents more than 27 international brands, including Dell Technologies, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, Lenovo, Asus, and others.

Chimere emphasised in a The Guardian report that TD Africa aims to offer people and businesses accessible and reasonably priced internet solutions while expressing enthusiasm about the agreement's expansion prospects throughout the continent.

She said:

“This transformative agreement signals a new era for internet access in Africa, with Starlink and TD Africa leading the charge in providing innovative and reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the digital economy.”

SpaceX is the global supplier of launch services, using its expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations to implement cutting-edge broadband internet systems.

She added:

“Starlink provides quality and cost-effective internet access to homes, businesses, and especially caters to those in remote locations that are currently underserved or unreached.

“TD Africa plans to leverage Starlink’s high-speed, low latency, broad coverage and scalability to bridge the digital divide.

Starlink has developed into a transformative player, with an astounding 2.3 million customers by the end of 2023 in more than 70 countries

Another African country rejects Elon Musk's Starlink

Legit.ng reported that Starlink's operation in Africa continues to prove difficult, thanks to regulatory challenges on the continent.

The most recent setback comes from Botswana, which has denied approval for Starlink to commence operation.

Botswana's communication authority was not fully satisfied with Starlink's application submitted and demanded more information.

