9mobile has apologised to its subscribers for widespread service disruptions affecting internet connectivity

The company assured customers that its engineers are working diligently to fix the issues and thank customers for patience

9mobile is one of the leading telecommunication companies in Nigeria with over 11 million mobile subscribers

The management of 9mobile has issued an apology to Nigerians following a recent service disruption that affected various parts of the country.

In a press statement, 9mobile attributed the disruption to multiple fiber cuts and damage to its network infrastructure.

Customers have reported that the network outage egan on Saturday and persisted until Wednesday, causing significant disruption to their connectivity and phone calls, Leadership reports.

The company in a message to customers affirmed commitment to ensure customers enjoy uninterrupted services.

The statement reads:

"As a business, we understand the frustration and inconvenience that this disruption has caused to connectivity and communication for our customers. We feel your pain and know what the disruption means for you."

9mobile emphasized its appreciation for customer loyalty, stating:

"You have been with us through our darkest hours in business, and our sunshine years are here now. Satisfying you with quality service remains a significant pillar of the brand experience we want you to have with us."

To address the issue, the management has established a Virtual Situation Room, enabling real-time situation reports from various locations. This hands-on approach aims to ensure complete service restoration for all customers.

The company noted that service had already been restored to most areas and assured customers that technical teams are working around the clock to resolve any remaining issues and sustain the quality of service.

The statement concluded:

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time, and we remain committed to delivering the high-quality service that you desire and deserve from 9mobile.

"Be assured that the excellent connectivity that enables you to do all you want to do is the commitment of our new leadership."

