It is anticipated that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will have models with completely new battery designs.

This is significant for a number of reasons, and the recent report offers hope to keep the iPhones longer

Future iPhone batteries may be wrapped in metal by the company instead of foil, according to new reports

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Apple is looking into using new technologies that will make replacing the battery on future iPhone models easier, a recent report has stated.

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 series this September. Photo Credit: iPhone, Frederick Bass

Source: UGC

Based on previouys trends, the company is expected to launch its iPhone 16 series this September.

New feature

As part of its attempts to make the process of removing the battery from an iPhone easier, the company was previously reported to be redesigning the design of its battery housing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apple has not yet disclosed any intentions to increase the number of interchangeable iPhone batteries. But Gadget360 reported that this may be due to impending EU rules requiring removable batteries for electronic devices.

According to The Information (via 9to5Mac), Apple is developing a new technique for changing an iPhone's battery. A story citing sources acquainted with the company's intentions claims that consumers would be able to remove the iPhone's battery by "administering a small jolt of electricity to the battery" thanks to a technology known as electrically induced adhesive debonding.

The batteries in Apple's current iPhone models are secured in place by adhesive strips and coated in foil, so users will need to use tweezers to peel the unit out of the handset's casing.

In order to allow the new technology to remove and replace the battery, the compoany may decide to wrap future iPhone batteries in metal rather than foil.

Apple will apparently continue to advise customers not to attempt repairs on their own, even if this might be simpler than trying to remove the battery from the phone.

The tech giant is also considering adding more easily replaceable batteries to one iPhone 16 series smartphone model this year. The technology may be accessible on all models for the next year.

Price and display

Except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which now starts at $1,200 for the 256GB version, there was no price rise for the iPhone 15 series, despite expectations to the contrary.

Apple accepted such higher production expenses even though the iPhone 15 component prices were at an all-time high. But in 2024, Business Insider predicted that it might not occur, therefore all iPhone 16 models would experience a small bump.

Design

The iPhone 16 lineup—most notably the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—will see some significant upgrades in the near future.

According to earlier MacRumors rumors, there are three possible iPhone 16 prototype designs.

Apple is moving away from the diagonal camera orientation it has been employing for the previous few years with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

As an alternative, it will adopt the vertical pill-shaped camera island that was originally shown on the iPhone X, although with larger lenses and sensors.

Nigerians To Pay More for iPhone, Cars As CBN Increases Customs Dollar Rate

Legit.ng reported that the currency rate used to determine customs charges at the country's seaports and airport has been increased again by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Data from federal government trade portal shows that importers through clearing agents looking to pay customs duty at ports will use N1,373.64 exchange rate.

The new rate implemented first on April 28, 2024 represents an increase of 17.92% when compared to the previous rate of N1,164.843.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng